ऐतिहासिक औघड़नाथ मंदिर में आजादी के दीवानों को चढ़ाए पुष्प, देखिए तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 09:49 PM IST
शहीदों को नमन
1 of 8
मेरठ में अमर उजाला के मां तुझे प्रणाम अभिनव अभियान का आगाज क्रांति दिवस (10 मई) को शहीदों को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर हुआ। अमर उजाला की ओर से औघड़नाथ मंदिर में हर वर्ष की तरह इस बार भी शहीदों को पुष्पांजलि अर्पण समारोह हुआ।
