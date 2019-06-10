शहर चुनें

RSS chief travels in western UP Shamli, Political stir started in the parties

संघ प्रमुख का पश्चिमी यूपी में प्रवास, दलों में सियासी हलचल शुरू, इन मायनों में है खास 

अनुज मित्तल, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 06:03 PM IST
संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 7
संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
राजनीतिक, जातीय और सांप्रदायिक रूप से अतिसंवेदनशील वेस्ट यूपी के शामली जिले में संघ प्रमुख डॉ. मोहनराव भागवत का तीन दिन प्रवास सियासी हलकों में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। विपक्षी दल इस प्रवास पर मंथन करने में जुटे हैं। राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक के इस समय मेरठ और हापुड़ में प्रथम वर्ष के प्रशिक्षण वर्ग लगे हैं। हापुड़ में 15-40 वर्ष तो मेरठ में 40-60 वर्ष आयु के बीच के चिकित्सक, इंजीनियर, उद्यमी, व्यापारी, अधिवक्ता, सीए आदि प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं।

इनके बीच शामली में 25 मई से 16 जून तक का 21 दिन का द्वितीय वर्ष का प्रशिक्षण वर्ग चल रहा है। जिसमें सरसंघ चालक डॉ. भागवत ने 6-8 जून तक प्रवास किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने न केवल मीडिया बल्कि भाजपा नेताओं और जनप्रतिनिधियों से भी पूरी तरह दूरी बनाए रखी। 
rss chief mohan bhagwat high security mohan bhagwat
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
शामली में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का पथसंचलन
शामली में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का पथसंचलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का पथसंचलन
शामली में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का पथसंचलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यक्रम स्थल पर कैराना के सांसद
कार्यक्रम स्थल पर कैराना के सांसद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का पथसंचलन
शामली में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का पथसंचलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली के सिल्वर बेल्स स्कूल में चर रहा है कार्यक्रम
शामली के सिल्वर बेल्स स्कूल में चर रहा है कार्यक्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचते संघ प्रमुख
कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचते संघ प्रमुख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
