प्रदूषण पर कैसे लगे रोक, एनजीटी के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद खुलेआम जलाए जा रहे कूड़े के ढेर, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5daeb3a38ebc3e939d46bfe0","slug":"pollution-garbage-piles-openly-burning-despite-ngt-ban-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915, \u090f\u0928\u091c\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0922\u0947\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रात के समय कूडे के ढेर को जलाया जा रहा है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैदान को बना दिया डंपिंग ग्राउंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैदान को बना दिया डंपिंग ग्राउंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
garbage, parali
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नौचंदी मैदान में रोज कूड़ा डाला जा रहा है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला