प्रदूषण पर कैसे लगे रोक, एनजीटी के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद खुलेआम जलाए जा रहे कूड़े के ढेर, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 01:37 PM IST
रात के समय कूडे के ढेर को जलाया जा रहा है
रात के समय कूडे के ढेर को जलाया जा रहा है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनजीटी की रोक के बावजूद शहर में कई जगहों पर खुलेआम कूड़े में आग लगाई जा रही है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद नगर निगम अफसर इस ओर पलटकर नहीं देख रहे हैं। लोगों का आरोप है कि नगर निगम के कर्मचारी कूड़ा उठाने की बजाय उसमें आग लगा रहे हैं।

मेरठ में सबसे ज्यादा बुरे हालात नौचंदी मैदान के हैं। इस ऐतिहासिक मैदान को कूड़ा डंपिंग ग्रांउड बना दिया है। इतना ही नहीं यहां पड़े कूड़े को उठाने के बजाय उसे जलाया जा रहा है, ऐसे में आसपास के लोगों का सांस लेना तक मुश्किल हो जाता है। 
रात के समय कूडे के ढेर को जलाया जा रहा है
रात के समय कूडे के ढेर को जलाया जा रहा है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैदान को बना दिया डंपिंग ग्राउंड
मैदान को बना दिया डंपिंग ग्राउंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैदान को बना दिया डंपिंग ग्राउंड
मैदान को बना दिया डंपिंग ग्राउंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
garbage, parali
garbage, parali - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नौचंदी मैदान में रोज कूड़ा डाला जा रहा है
नौचंदी मैदान में रोज कूड़ा डाला जा रहा है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
