Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Police has busted a gang and three accused arrested in Meerut City

हनी ट्रैप: गैंग का भंडाफोड़, लड़की बनकर फंसाते थे जाल में और फिर...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 01:38 PM IST
आरोपी गिरफ्तार
1 of 5
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लड़की बनकर फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर ब्लैकमेल करने वाले गैंग का सर्विलांस टीम ने भंडाफोड़ किया है। राजस्थान निवासी तीन आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपियों से तीन मोबाइल और 2.16,700 लाख रुपये बरामद हुए हैं।
