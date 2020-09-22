शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Police could not arrest the accused of murder, fearful family Getaway in Miuzaffarnagar

हत्यारोपी पुलिस पकड़ से दूर, भयभीत परिवार ने किया पलायन, पुश्तैनी मकान में ताला लगाते वक्त छलके भाई के आंसू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 11:29 PM IST
परिवार ने भयभीत होकर किया पलायन
1 of 5
परिवार ने भयभीत होकर किया पलायन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में मोराना थानाक्षेत्र में दवा विक्रेता अनुज कर्णवाल की हत्या के पांच दिन बाद परिवार ने पलायन कर दिया। घर की दहलीज पर पत्नी व बेटियों की आंखों के सामने की गई हत्या का खौफ पुलिस के सुरक्षा के दावों पर भारी पड़ा गया।

 
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश: पोस्टमार्टम के बाद पायलट का शव परिजनों को सौंपा, हादसे की जांच करने पहुंची टीम

22 सितंबर 2020

