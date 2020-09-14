तस्वीरें: प्रेमिका की धड़ से अलग थी गर्दन, हाथ और पैर, कंकाल का ऐसा हाल देख उड़ गए होश

{"_id":"5f5edefd8017164ff1704554","slug":"murder-in-bijnor-young-man-brutally-murdered-his-girlfriend-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवती की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5edefd8017164ff1704554","slug":"murder-in-bijnor-young-man-brutally-murdered-his-girlfriend-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवती का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5edefd8017164ff1704554","slug":"murder-in-bijnor-young-man-brutally-murdered-his-girlfriend-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5edefd8017164ff1704554","slug":"murder-in-bijnor-young-man-brutally-murdered-his-girlfriend-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी जगह पर मिला युवती का कंकाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5edefd8017164ff1704554","slug":"murder-in-bijnor-young-man-brutally-murdered-his-girlfriend-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला