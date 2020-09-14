शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: प्रेमिका की धड़ से अलग थी गर्दन, हाथ और पैर, कंकाल का ऐसा हाल देख उड़ गए होश

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बिजनौर, Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 08:39 AM IST
युवती की हत्या
1 of 5
युवती की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर के हल्दौर इलाके में एक युवक ने अपनी प्रेमिका की हत्या कर दी। प्रेमी ने एक युवक से बात करने की मामूली बात और संदेह में काजल की जान ले ली। परिजनों ने कंकाल के आसपास पड़े वस्त्रों से काजल की पहचान कर ली। युवती के धड़ से उसकी गर्दन, हाथ व पैर भी अलग-अलग स्थानों पर मिले। 
 
murder murder in bijnor bijnor murder

युवती की हत्या
युवती की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवती का फाइल फोटो
युवती का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी युवक
आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी जगह पर मिला युवती का कंकाल
इसी जगह पर मिला युवती का कंकाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
परिजनों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
