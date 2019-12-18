शहर चुनें

Murder in Bijnor Court, Shooters got special training

कोर्ट में हत्या की दी गई थी खास ट्रेनिंग, पिता के हत्यारे शाहनवाज के सीने में उतारीं 11 गोलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 05:54 PM IST
Murder in court
1 of 7
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर सीजेएम कोर्ट में हाजी अहसान की दूसरी पत्नी का बेटा साहिल अपने साथियों के साथ वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ आया था। शाहनवाज व जब्बार की हत्या का ताना बाना 28 मई को हाजी अहसान व शादाब की हत्या के बाद से ही बुनना शुरू हो गया था।

निशाना चूक न जाए इसके लिए शूटरों को स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही थी। आखिरकार मंगलवार को आरोपी अपने खौफनाक इरादों को अंजाम देने में कामयाब हो गए। आगे देखें कैसे कोर्टरूम में जज के सामने ही शूटरों ने शाहनवाज के शरीर को छलनी कर डाला-
Murder in court
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Murder in court
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Murder in court
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अदालत में हत्या
अदालत में हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते शाहनवाज के परिजन
विलाप करते शाहनवाज के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर पुलिस
घटना के बाद मौके पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
