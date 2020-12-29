शहीद अनिल तोमर कहते थे... दो-चार आतंकियों के लिए तो मैं अकेला ही काफी हूं

{"_id":"5feaf8b18ebc3e43571414fb","slug":"meerut-hindi-news-read-the-special-things-related-to-the-martyr-anil-tomar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0924\u094b\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947... \u0926\u094b-\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद अनिल तोमर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अनिल तोमर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों के बीच पहुंचे अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला