Meerut Hindi News: Read the special things related to the martyr Anil Tomar

शहीद अनिल तोमर कहते थे... दो-चार आतंकियों के लिए तो मैं अकेला ही काफी हूं

जितेंद्र सिंह राणा, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 03:20 PM IST
शहीद अनिल तोमर
1 of 5
शहीद अनिल तोमर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कद-काठी से जितने मजबूत उतने ही शांत स्वभाव। गांव के बड़े बुजुर्गों का सम्मान और बच्चों को प्यार देना। छुट्टी के दौरान खेती में पिता का हाथ बंटाना। ऐसा स्वभाव था शोपियां में शहीद हुए अनिल तोमर का। अनिल कभी छुट्टी पर आते तो मिले बिना नहीं रहते थे। कश्मीर के हालात पर उनसे हर बार चर्चा होती थी।
