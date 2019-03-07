शहर चुनें

Meerut

मेरठ बवाल: पांच घंटे तक सुलगते रहे भूसा मंडी और मछेरान, पुलिस व कैंट बोर्ड के खिलाफ जबरदस्त गुस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 11:03 AM IST
मेरठ बवाल
मेरठ शहर में दंगा भड़काने की पूरी साजिश थी। करीब पांच घंटे तक भूसा मंडी, मछेरान बुरी तरह सुलगते रहे। कानून व्यवस्था चरमराती नजर आ रही थी। बवालियों के सामने पुलिस हथियारों के साथ भी बेबस थी। सदर पुलिस, कैंट बोर्ड के अधिकारियों के प्रति भी लोगों में जबरदस्त आक्रोश था।

कई घंटे चले इस बवाल को पुलिस किसी तरह थामने में कामयाब तो हो गई लेकिन इस चंद घंटों की अराजकता ने कितने ही परिवारों को दुख की आग में जलता छोड़ दिया। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा था पांच घंटे चले इस बवाल का मंजर: -
meerut police up crime meerut danga मेरठ में दंगा मेरठ में बवाल यूपी क्राइम मेरठ पुलिस meerut bawal bawal in meerut conflict in meerut
