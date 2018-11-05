शहर चुनें

मेरे बेटे का खयाल रखना...कहकर रख दिया फोन, फिर जो हआ उसे जानकर सन्न रह गया हर कोई  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 11:52 AM IST
यूपी के मेरठ में एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्यों ने एकसाथ मौत को गले लगा लिया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जानकारी ली। आत्महत्या के कारणों का पता लगाने
की कोशिश की जा रही है।
