कभी देखें हैं चांदी के पटाखे...तो इस धनतेरस खरीदें ये खास चीजें, दीपावली पर ऐसे दमकाएं घर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 03:48 PM IST
चांदी के पटाखे
दिवाली के बाजार में इस बार चांदी के पटाखे बेहद खास हैं। उपहार में देने और धनतेरस पर खरीदारी के लिए चांदी के पटाखों की विशेष मांग है। बाजार में चांदी के सिक्के, डॉलरों और गिफ्ट आइटमों के अलावा चांदी के पटाखे हैं। ये पटाखे उपहार में भी दिए जा सकते हैं। निवेश के रूप में खरीदे भी जा सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही विक्टोरिया और रामदरबार के सिक्कों के अलावा इस बार अपना फोटो लगा सिक्का भी खास है। 

 
चांदी के पटाखे
चांदी के सिक्के
चांदी की हटरी
चांदी के पटाखे
चांदी के पटाखे
