बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कभी देखें हैं चांदी के पटाखे...तो इस धनतेरस खरीदें ये खास चीजें, दीपावली पर ऐसे दमकाएं घर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 03:48 PM IST
दिवाली के बाजार में इस बार चांदी के पटाखे बेहद खास हैं। उपहार में देने और धनतेरस पर खरीदारी के लिए चांदी के पटाखों की विशेष मांग है। बाजार में चांदी के सिक्के, डॉलरों और गिफ्ट आइटमों के अलावा चांदी के पटाखे हैं। ये पटाखे उपहार में भी दिए जा सकते हैं। निवेश के रूप में खरीदे भी जा सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही विक्टोरिया और रामदरबार के सिक्कों के अलावा इस बार अपना फोटो लगा सिक्का भी खास है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdec1dfbdec2262ae58ee88","slug":"silver-crackers-and-chocolate-like-crackers-on-diwali-also-in-top-demand-in-meerut-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u0947...\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u0928\u0924\u0947\u0930\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.