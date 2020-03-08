शहर चुनें

महाभारत सर्किट: यहां जीवंत है कौरव-पांडवों की गाथा, सरकार की अनदेखी ने दर्शनीय को बना दिया दयनीय

रैना पालीवाल, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 12:10 PM IST
महाभारत कालीन सुरंग। फोटो : संजू
1 of 6
महाभारत कालीन सुरंग। फोटो : संजू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारणावत और लाक्षागृह की कथा सबको याद है। कौरवों ने पांडवों को लाक्षागृह में मारने का षड़यंत्र बनाया था। महाभारत का यह अहम अध्याय भी यहीं खुलता है। वारणावत जो आज बरनावा है, में लाक्षागृह के अवशेष आज भी देखे जा सकते हैं। अफसोस! जिसे दर्शनीय बनाना चाहिए था, उसे दयनीय बना दिया। महाभारत कालीन सुरंग झाड़-झक्कड़ से अटी है। टीले पर भी उदासीनता हावी है। पुरातत्व विभाग के संरक्षण के चलते इस स्थान के सौंदर्यीकरण की हर संभावना दम तोड़ चुकी है।
8 मार्च 2020

hastinapur
hastinapur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hastinapur
hastinapur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hastinapur
hastinapur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hastinapur
hastinapur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इतिहासकार केके शर्मा
इतिहासकार केके शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
