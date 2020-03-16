दनकौर: एकलव्य की साधना व द्रोण की दक्षिणा का ठौर, जहां है शिष्य द्वारा बनाई गुरु की दुर्लभ मूरत

{"_id":"5e6f3b8b8ebc3ea8176027a2","slug":"mahabharata-circuit-dankaur-place-of-the-practice-of-eklavya-and-the-dakshina-of-drona","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0928\u0915\u094c\u0930: \u090f\u0915\u0932\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e \u0935 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0920\u094c\u0930, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u092e\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दनकौर में द्रोणाचार्य का प्रााचीन मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दनकौर में द्रोणाचार्य का प्रााचीन मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांके बिहारी का मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एकलव्य द्वारा बनाई गुरु द्रोणाचार्य की मूरत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दनकौर में द्रोणाचार्य मंदिर के पास द्रोण कुंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दनकौर में द्रोणाचार्य का प्रााचीन मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला