अनंत उत्साह, कांवड यात्रा ने बदली शहर की फिजा, 2 करोड़ 76 लाख कांवड़ियों ने हरिद्वार से गंगा जल उठाया

{"_id":"5d3d33798ebc3e6cd2581c81","slug":"kawad-yatra-2019-shiv-bhakt-everywhere-on-highway-in-meerut-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0902\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093e, 2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u095c 76 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u095c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kawad yatra 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3d33798ebc3e6cd2581c81","slug":"kawad-yatra-2019-shiv-bhakt-everywhere-on-highway-in-meerut-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0902\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093e, 2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u095c 76 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u095c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kawad yatra 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3d33798ebc3e6cd2581c81","slug":"kawad-yatra-2019-shiv-bhakt-everywhere-on-highway-in-meerut-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0902\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093e, 2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u095c 76 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u095c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kawad yatra 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3d33798ebc3e6cd2581c81","slug":"kawad-yatra-2019-shiv-bhakt-everywhere-on-highway-in-meerut-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0902\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093e, 2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u095c 76 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u095c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kawad yatra 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3d33798ebc3e6cd2581c81","slug":"kawad-yatra-2019-shiv-bhakt-everywhere-on-highway-in-meerut-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0902\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093e, 2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u095c 76 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u095c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kawad yatra 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d3d33798ebc3e6cd2581c81","slug":"kawad-yatra-2019-shiv-bhakt-everywhere-on-highway-in-meerut-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0902\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0921 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093e, 2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u095c 76 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0935\u095c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kawad yatra 2019
- फोटो : अमर उजाला