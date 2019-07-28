शहर चुनें

अनंत उत्साह, कांवड यात्रा ने बदली शहर की फिजा, 2 करोड़ 76 लाख कांवड़ियों ने हरिद्वार से गंगा जल उठाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 11:34 AM IST
मेरठ में शहर की सड़कों पर दूर-दूर तक रंगीन रोशनी से जगमगाती झांकियां, भक्तिमय गीतों की गूंज और केसरिया वस्त्रों में शिवभक्तों के काफिले ही नजर आ रहे हैं। कांवड़िये भोले का जयकारे लगाते गुजर रहे हैं।  हरिद्वार प्रशासन के अनुसार शनिवार रात्रि दस बजे तक 2 करोड़ 76 लाख कांवड़ियों ने हरिद्वार से गंगा जल उठाया। शिवभक्त अपने अपने गंतव्यों की ओर बढ़ रहें हैं।
 
