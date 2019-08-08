शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   husband murder his wife and brother in law in Bijnor district

यूपी: मेला दिखाने के बहाने गर्भवती पत्नी व साले को मायके से बुलाया, फिर खौफनाक वारदात को दिया अंजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 04:17 PM IST
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
1 of 5
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के बिजनौर में मेला दिखाने के बहाने युवक ने पत्नी और साले को बुलाया और फिर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद शवों को गन्ने के खेत में डालकर आरोपित पति फरार हो गया। वहीं भाई-बहन के इस डबल मर्डर से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया। वहीं आरोपितों की तलाश में दबिश दी जा रही है। आगे देखें आखिर कैसे पति ने धोखे से बुलाकर पत्नी और साले के डबल मर्डर को दिया अंजाम।
