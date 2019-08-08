सहारनपुर में खिलाड़ी के हमलावरों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की देहरादून तक दबिश, दो गिरफ्तार

{"_id":"5d4be4068ebc3e6d1971be8e","slug":"police-arrested-two-accused-of-attack-on-a-player-in-saharanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u092c\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घायल यश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर न्यूज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टेडियम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला