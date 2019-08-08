शहर चुनें

सहारनपुर में खिलाड़ी के हमलावरों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की देहरादून तक दबिश, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 02:27 PM IST
घायल यश
घायल यश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर में डिस्कस थ्रो खिलाड़ी यश प्रताप सिंह पुंडीर को गोली मारने वाले आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर पुलिस टीमों ने सहारनपुर शहर और आरोपियों के गांव से लेकर देहरादून तक दबिश दी। टीम ने संभावित स्थानों पर आरोपियों को तलाश किया। छह लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ भी की। गुरुवार सुबह पुलिस ने नामजद आरोपी मोहित राणा और उसके साथी सन्नी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

 
athlete shot latest news city news meerut news attack saharanpur news up news athlete हैमर थ्रो के खिलाड़ी हमला गोली मारकर फरार
घायल यश
घायल यश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल युवक
घायल युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर न्यूज
सहारनपुर न्यूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टेडियम
स्टेडियम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
