Hobbit house will keep all the depression away, here is its speciality

यूपी के इस जिले में बन रहा अनोखा आशियाना, जिसमें रहने से दूर होगा तनाव, सर्दी-गर्मी से मिलेगा छुटकारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 06:49 PM IST
hobbit house
hobbit house - फोटो : amar ujala
हॉबिट हाउस का नाम आपने जरूर सुना होगा। एक ऐसा खूबसूरत अनोखा और आरामदायक आशियाना जो न सिर्फ मौसम के अनुकूल रहता है बल्कि इंसान के तनाव को भी दूर करता है।

ऐसे मकान न्यूजीलैंड और स्विट्जरलैंड में देखने को मिलते है लेकिन अब ऐसा ही एक हाॅबिट हाउस पश्चिमी यूपी के सहारनपुर जिले में निर्मित किया जा रहा है। ये अनोखा आशियाना लोगों के लिए खास आकषर्ण बन रहा है। आगे जानें आखिर क्या है इस अनोखे हाउस की खासियत: -

 
hobbit house in india two brother weird house wired house in india

hobbit house
hobbit house - फोटो : amar ujala
hobbit house saharanpur
hobbit house saharanpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hobbit house saharanpur
hobbit house saharanpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमन प्रताप सिंह
अमन प्रताप सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमन प्रताप सिंह
अमन प्रताप सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hobbit house
hobbit house - फोटो : amar ujala
hobbit house
hobbit house - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hobbit house
hobbit house - फोटो : amar ujala
hobbit house
hobbit house - फोटो : amar ujala
