शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Gold and silver coins has found in excavation at Shamli of Uttar Pradesh

सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के देख ग्रामीणों में मची खलबली, खुदाई में निकला खजाना, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 03:58 PM IST
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
1 of 5
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जनपद में एक किसान के खेत में मिट्टी खुदाई के दौरान सोने-चांदी के सिक्के निकले हैं। वहीं मिट्टी से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से सिक्के गिरने पर ग्रामीणों को इसका पता लगा। आगे देखिए तस्वीरें-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states meerut shamli latest news uttar pradesh news in hindi up news hindi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Chardham Yatra 2020 News: Yogi Adityanath visits india last village mana
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड : माणा गांव पहुंचे योगी आदित्यनाथ, बर्फ से ढकी वादियों के बीच जवानों से की मुलाकात, तस्वीरें 

17 नवंबर 2020

सोलंगनाला में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बर्फ से लकदक वादियों के दीदार को उमड़े सैलानी, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
गोरखपुर का कालेसर चौराहा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बिछा फोरलेन सड़कों का जाल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

17 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Soldier Martyred in Jammu kashmir baramulla, daughter says she is also join army
Dehradun

जम्मू कश्मीर के बारामूला में पाक गोलाबारी में शहीद हुए जवान की बेटी ने कही कुछ ऐसी बात कि सब करने लगे सलाम, तस्वीरें बेहद भावुक

17 नवंबर 2020

अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें शुभ या अशुभ कैसा होगा वर्ष 2021?
astrology

अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें शुभ या अशुभ कैसा होगा वर्ष 2021?
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।(इनसेट में मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: मातम में बदल गया मुंडन संस्कार, एक ही परिवार के छह लोगों की मौत से उजड़ गया पूरा संसार

17 नवंबर 2020

चारधाम यात्रा 2020 : योगी आदित्यनाथ और त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने बदरीनाथ के दर्शन किए
Chamoli

Chardham Yatra 2020 : योगी आदित्यनाथ पहुंचे बदरीनाथ, कहा - हजारों सालों से सनातन आस्था का केंद्र है धाम

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

इस कोठरी को अब बिस्मिल कक्ष के नाम से संरक्षित किया गया है।
Gorakhpur

पढ़िए कहानी उस क्रांतिकारी की, जिसने हथियारों के लिए बेच दी थी अपनी लिखी किताब

17 नवंबर 2020

अयोध्या में दीपावली का उल्लास
Lucknow

अयोध्या: पांच दिन तक छाया रहा दीपावली का उल्लास, 6 लाख से अधिक दीप जलाकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

17 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
दिवाली पर फायरिंग करता युवक।
Varanasi

दिवाली पर फायरिंग: हवा में गोली चलाने वालों पर एसएसपी का एक्शन, चार गिरफ्तार, 16 कारतूस जब्त

17 नवंबर 2020

घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे आईजी प्रयागराज
Fatehpur

यूपी: सगी बहनों का गांव छावनी में तब्दील, पोस्टमार्टम जारी, आईजी प्रयागराज घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे

17 नवंबर 2020

अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें शुभ या अशुभ कैसा होगा वर्ष 2021?
astrology

अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें शुभ या अशुभ कैसा होगा वर्ष 2021?
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: यहां दो मासूमों सहित छह लोगों का शव देख कांप उठे पुलिस के हाथ, कराह और चीख से सहम गए लोग

17 नवंबर 2020

सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
Gorakhpur

परिवार कर रहा था बेटों के सऊदी से लौटने का इंतजार, नहीं पता था रास्ते में हो जाएंगे खौफनाक हादसे का शिकार

17 नवंबर 2020

कोहरे के कारण रॉयल गेट से नहीं दिखा ताजमहल
Agra

कोहरे की चादर में गुम हुआ ताजमहल, सैलानियों ने ऐसे किया दीदार, देखिए तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कई इलाकों में बर्फीले तूफान की चेतावनी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में ठंड के साथ ही बढ़ने लगी लोगों की परेशानी, कई इलाकों में बर्फीले तूफान की चेतावनी

17 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Basti

दिल्ली-मुंबई में बढ़ रहे संक्रमण से यहां मंडरा रहा कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा, आईसीएमआर ने किया आगाह

17 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
Agra

बना लीजिए ताजमहल-आगरा किला देखने का प्लान, नहीं लगेगा टिकट, निशुल्क प्रवेश, पढ़िए ये खबर

17 नवंबर 2020

आगरा का आज मौसम अपडेट : कोहरा: सड़क से लेकर खेतों तक दिखा कोहरा
Agra

Weather: कोहरे की घनी चादर के आगोश में शहर, हाईवे पर रेंगते दिखे वाहन, देखिए ब्रज में कोहरे की तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja: फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

Chhath Puja 2020: कल से शुरू होगा चार दिवसीय सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ, महिलाओं ने शुरू की तैयारी

17 नवंबर 2020

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने से परेशान दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने की आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: सुसाइड नोट में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लिखी दिल की बात- अगर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हो जाती तो...

17 नवंबर 2020

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

23 नवंबर से देश की पहली कॉरपोरेट ट्रेन निरस्त, ये रही वजह

17 नवंबर 2020

बच्ची का शव ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
Kanpur

यूपी: छह साल की मासूम से हैवानियत, सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद गुर्दे-आंतें निकालीं, गला काट सिर फोड़ा फिर खाया दिल

17 नवंबर 2020

घाटमपुर कांड
Kanpur

खौफनाक: पहले भतीजों ने किया दुष्कर्म, फिर चाचा ने खा लिया छह साल की मासूम का दिल

17 नवंबर 2020

सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिक्के मिले
सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले
सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के मिले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोने-चांदी के मुगलकालीन सिक्के बरामद
सोने-चांदी के मुगलकालीन सिक्के बरामद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X