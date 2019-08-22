शहर चुनें

नकली पेट्रोल-डीजल: हरियाणा-पंजाब तक फैला नेटवर्क, परतापुर-टीपीनगर इंस्पेक्टर पर गिरी गाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 12:07 PM IST
पेट्रोल पंप को सील करते पुलिस अधिकारी
पेट्रोल पंप को सील करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ में नकली पेट्रोल व डीजल की बड़ी फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़ हुआ। पुलिस के मुताबिक तेल माफिया जलेबी बनाने में इस्तेमाल होने वाले रंग से नकली पेट्रोल व डीजल तैयार करते थे। यही नहीं इनका नेटवर्क यूपी के कई जिलो समेत हरियाणा पंजाब तक फैला हुआ है।

वहीं पुलिस की सेटिंग से चल रहे इस खेल के सामने आने के बाद प्रशासन पूरी तरह सख्त है। इस मामले परतापुर और टीपीनगर इंस्पेक्टर पर भी गाज गिरी है, दोनों के खिलाफ विभागीय जांच भी बैठा दी गई है-
fake petrol fake petrol and diesel fake diesel ssp meerut meerut news
