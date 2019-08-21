शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Meerut   suresh rana became cabinet minister and two Mla from west UP got State Minister In Charge

योगी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार: पश्चिम के दो विधायकों की खुली किस्मत, गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा का बढ़ा कद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 01:16 PM IST
कैबिनेट मंत्री की शपथ लेते सुरेश राणा, राज्यमंत्री स्वतंत्र प्रभार विधायक कपिल देव अग्रवाल व विजय कश्यप
1 of 5
कैबिनेट मंत्री की शपथ लेते सुरेश राणा, राज्यमंत्री स्वतंत्र प्रभार विधायक कपिल देव अग्रवाल व विजय कश्यप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूबे के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार के साथ ही पश्चिमी यूपी के दो विधायकों की किस्मत खुल गई हैं। वहीं गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा का कद अब और भी बढ़ गया है।

दरअसल बुधवार को लखनऊ राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कुल 23 विधायकों ने मंत्री पद की शपथ ली। जिनमें 18 नए मंत्री सरकार में शामिल हो गए हैं। पांच मंत्रियों का कद बढ़ा जबकि छह कैबिनेट, छह स्वतंत्र प्रभार व 11 राज्यमंत्रियों ने शपथ ली। 
lucknow news yogi mantrimandal ka vistar yogi cabinet expansion yogi cabinet reshuffle new ministers of up
कैबिनेट मंत्री की शपथ लेते सुरेश राणा, राज्यमंत्री स्वतंत्र प्रभार विधायक कपिल देव अग्रवाल व विजय कश्यप
कैबिनेट मंत्री की शपथ लेते सुरेश राणा, राज्यमंत्री स्वतंत्र प्रभार विधायक कपिल देव अग्रवाल व विजय कश्यप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शपथ समारोह में शामिल नेता
शपथ समारोह में शामिल नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना भवन में समर्थकों में खुशी का माहौल
थाना भवन में समर्थकों में खुशी का माहौल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंत्री सुरेश राणा
मंत्री सुरेश राणा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गन्ना विकास राज्यमंत्री सुरेश राणा
गन्ना विकास राज्यमंत्री सुरेश राणा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
