एक तरफ शिव का जलाभिषेक तो दूसरी ओर बकरीद की नमाज, सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द का दिखा अनोखा नजारा

{"_id":"5d5119048ebc3e6cc8026edb","slug":"eid-al-adha-namaz-and-lord-shiva-jalabhishek-together-amazing-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिव का जलाभिषेक, ईद उल अजहा की नमाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5119048ebc3e6cc8026edb","slug":"eid-al-adha-namaz-and-lord-shiva-jalabhishek-together-amazing-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिव का जलाभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5119048ebc3e6cc8026edb","slug":"eid-al-adha-namaz-and-lord-shiva-jalabhishek-together-amazing-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5119048ebc3e6cc8026edb","slug":"eid-al-adha-namaz-and-lord-shiva-jalabhishek-together-amazing-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिव का जलाभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5119048ebc3e6cc8026edb","slug":"eid-al-adha-namaz-and-lord-shiva-jalabhishek-together-amazing-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d5119048ebc3e6cc8026edb","slug":"eid-al-adha-namaz-and-lord-shiva-jalabhishek-together-amazing-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद उल अजहा की नमाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला