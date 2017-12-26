Download App
बॉलीवुड में छाए वेस्ट यूपी के कलाकार, ​सुमित ने जीता बेस्ट मूवी अवार्ड, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 07:05 PM IST
Bollywood actors in West UP, won Best Film Award, see photo

साल 2017 मेें शहर के युवा कलाकारों ने सफलता के आसमान को छुआ। जहां नामचीन निर्देशकों के साथ फिल्में साइन कीं तो सनी लियोनी, आयुष्मान खुराना और अरबाज खान जैसे अभिनेताओं के साथ फिल्मी पर्दा साझा किया। बेस्ट प्रोड्यूसर और बेस्ट फिल्म का पुरस्कार भी जीता। नए साल में अपने सपनों को नई ऊंचाइयां देने के लिए ये कलाकार लगातार प्रयासरत हैं। बॉलीवुड में इनके काम को सराहना भी मिल रही है। 2018 में इनके कई बड़े प्रोजेक्ट आने वाले हैं।

