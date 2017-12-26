बॉलीवुड में छाए वेस्ट यूपी के कलाकार, सुमित ने जीता बेस्ट मूवी अवार्ड, तस्वीरें
साल 2017 मेें शहर के युवा कलाकारों ने सफलता के आसमान को छुआ। जहां नामचीन निर्देशकों के साथ फिल्में साइन कीं तो सनी लियोनी, आयुष्मान खुराना और अरबाज खान जैसे अभिनेताओं के साथ फिल्मी पर्दा साझा किया। बेस्ट प्रोड्यूसर और बेस्ट फिल्म का पुरस्कार भी जीता। नए साल में अपने सपनों को नई ऊंचाइयां देने के लिए ये कलाकार लगातार प्रयासरत हैं। बॉलीवुड में इनके काम को सराहना भी मिल रही है। 2018 में इनके कई बड़े प्रोजेक्ट आने वाले हैं।
