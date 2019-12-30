शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kaushambi ›   A crook arrested in an encounter trying to rob cash by bombing in Kaushambi

कौशाम्बी में बम से  हमला कर कैश लूटने की कोशिश मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कौशाम्बी, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 01:42 PM IST
kaushambi news
1 of 2
kaushambi news - फोटो : kaushambi
कड़ा कोतवाली के नरवा पर गांव के समीप सोमवार  की सुबह कार सवार बदमाशों ने एक कैश वैन को लूटने की कोशिश किया। बदमाशों ने कैश वैन पर बम से हमला करने के बाद टायर में गोली मार दी।

इसके बाद भी चालक वैन लेकर बदमासों की घेराबंदी को तोड़ते हुए कोतवाली पहुच गया। सूचना मिलने के बाद कड़ा और कोखराज कोतवाली की पुलिस ने बदमासों की तलाश ने नाकेबंदी कर दी। घेराबंदी के दौरान पुलिस मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश पकड़ा गया। उसके पैर में गोली लगी है। जबकि दो अन्य कार छोड़कर फरार हो गए। जख्मी बदमाश को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने के साथ ही फरार बदमासों की तलाश की जा रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
kaushambi kaushambi news crime news prayagraj news prayagraj kaushambi police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

महंगाई अउर ठंडी दुईनो उछाल पे आंय- राजू श्रीवास्तव

30 दिसंबर 2019

दूर-दूर से घूमने आए लोग।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में खिली धूप के बाद सड़कों पर दिखा ऐसा नजारा, यहां देखें तस्वीरें

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
CM yogi adityanath shocked to see vegetable in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

इस सब्जी को देखकर चौंक गए सीएम योगी, बोले- कैसे उगाई

30 दिसंबर 2019

sivaya toll plaza meerut
Meerut

मेरठ: जाम में फंसे दिल्ली पुलिस के दरोगा ने जमकर काटा हंगामा, बूम तोड़ा, टोल कराया फ्री

30 दिसंबर 2019

शुक्रवार को हुए उपद्रव की फाइल फोटो
Agra

फिरोजाबाद बवाल के उपद्रवी अब बदलने लगे हुलिया, फोटो जारी होने पर कइयों ने छोड़ा शहर

30 दिसंबर 2019

akshara singh
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में क्यों भड़क गईं फिल्म अभिनेत्री अक्षरा, कहा- धोखा हुआ है

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

weather, snowfall, fog
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : पहाड़ों पर खिली धूप, मैदानों पर छाया कोहरा, शीतलहर से पड़ रही खून जमाने वाली ठंड

30 दिसंबर 2019

leopard
Meerut

यूपी: आदमखोर मादा गुलदार का आतंक, अब तक ली दो लागों की जान, पदचिन्हों से हुई पहचान

30 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
मौसम
Lucknow

बर्फीली हवा के चलते तीखे हुए सर्दी के तेवर, नए साल का स्वागत ऐसे करेगा मौसम

30 दिसंबर 2019

बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में प्रचंड शीत लहर, मौसम का मिजाज फिर बिगड़ने के आसार, बारिश और बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

30 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में अभ्यर्थियों के मापतौल करने के साथ ही दौड़ कराई गई।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर में हो रही है पुलिस भर्ती, ठंड में ऐसे दौड़े जवान

30 दिसंबर 2019

आग से पांच बच्चों समेत छह की मौत
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: हंसते खेलते परिवार को आग ने कर दिया तबाह, सोते हुए आई पांच भाई-बहन और महिला को मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

बर्फबारी
Meerut

सर्दी का कहर: बर्फबारी पहाड़ों पर, कांप रहे मैदानी इलाके, कोहरे की चादर में सिमटे शहर

30 दिसंबर 2019

Dense Fog alert in himachal pradesh for today
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: आज घने कोहरे का येलो अलर्ट, कल से बारिश-बर्फबारी, तस्वीरें...

30 दिसंबर 2019

हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड
Chandigarh

पंजाब-हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में 'रेड' अलर्ट, 3 डिग्री से नीचे गया तापमान, बन रहे बारिश के आसार

30 दिसंबर 2019

Heavy cold wave and Fog break records in Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में सर्दी ने हद कर दी, अबतक की ठंड से टूट चुके हैं ये रिकार्ड

30 दिसंबर 2019

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

कल्पवासियों के शिविरों से तीन किमी दूर स्नान  घाट, माघ मेले का 40 फीसदी काम अभी अधूरा

30 दिसंबर 2019

winter meerut
Meerut

यूपी में कड़ाके की ठंड से चार दशक बाद 'चिल्ला' जैसे हालात, बारिश-ओलावृष्टि के आसार, 48 घंटे का अलर्ट

30 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जानिए क्या है मिशन रीच आउट, जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना ने इस अभियान को दी रफ्तार

30 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में कोहरे ने थामी रफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर: घने कोहरे ने थामी रफ्तार, डीएनडी पर लगा जाम, ट्रेन-हवाई यातायात भी प्रभावित

30 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर को जल्द मिलेगा इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, ऐसे हो रहा है काम

30 दिसंबर 2019

मकान बिकाऊ के लगे पोस्टर
Agra

मकान बिकाऊ: बलवाइयों के न पकड़े जाने पर लगाए पोस्टर, बवाल में गई थी एक की जान

30 दिसंबर 2019

kaushambi news
kaushambi news - फोटो : kaushambi
kaushambi news
kaushambi news - फोटो : कौशाम्बी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

केजरीवाल की गायिकी का वीडियो वायरल दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गाया बॉलीवुड का ये गाना

दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बॉलीवुड का गाना गाकर मौजूद लोगों का दिल जीत लिया। अरविंद केजरीवाल ने नए साल की बधाई देते हुए 'इंसान का इंसान से हो भाईचारा' गाया। जो फिलहाल सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो चुका है।

30 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 3:09

क्या है पत्थलगड़ी आंदोलन, शपथ लेते ही जिसमें दर्ज केस हेमंत सोरेन ने लिए वापस

30 दिसंबर 2019

डीडीसीए 1:19

DDCA की बैठक में खूब हुई हाथापाई, गौतम गंभीर ने की एसोसिएशन भंग करने की मांग

30 दिसंबर 2019

आईस हॉकी 1:15

देखिए दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा आईस हॉकी रिंक, समुद्र तल से है 12000 फुट ऊंचा

30 दिसंबर 2019

पालतू जानवरों का फेस्टीवल 1:39

पेट फेस्टीवल में नजर आए एक से बढ़कर एक पेट्स, रंगीन पोशाकों में दिखा जलवा

30 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited