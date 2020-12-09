शहर चुनें
प्रेमी को काबू में रखने के लिए प्रेमिका करती थी ये घिनौना काम, खुलासे से पुलिस भी हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 11:00 AM IST
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। कानपुर के पनकी में महिला प्रेमी को वशीभूत करने के लिए नरमुंडों को घर पर रखकर तंत्र साधना करती थी। नरमुंड मिलने की सनसनीखेज वारदात का पुलिस ने 24 घंटे में पर्दाफाश कर दिया। पुलिस ने महिला और एक पुरुष तांत्रिक को गिरफ्तार किया है।


 
