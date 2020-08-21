शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Wife and mother-in-law brutally murdered with sharp weapon, then both of thrown from the roof

पत्नी और सास की धारदार हथियार से गला रेत बेरहमी से की हत्या, आरोपी का मन नहीं भरा तो किया ये घिनौना काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 02:57 PM IST
घटना के मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस
1 of 5
घटना के मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
कन्नौज के हौदापुरवा मोहल्ले में एक युवक ने अपनी पत्नी व सास की गुरुवार देर रात हसिया से हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद उसने तीसरी मंजिल से दोनों को नीचे फेंक दिया। रात पौने तीन बजे के करीब खुद थाने पहुंचा और बोला लो पकड़ लो मैं अपनी सास और पत्नी को मार कर आ गया। पुलिस ने तुरंत हिरासत में लेकर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। दोनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है।

 
up news crime crime news crime news up

घटना के मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस
घटना के मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
पत्नी और सास की हत्या के बाद पसरा सन्नाटा
पत्नी और सास की हत्या के बाद पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर बिखरा खून
घटना के बाद मौके पर बिखरा खून - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर तैनात पुलिस
घटना के बाद मौके पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना की जानकारी देते परिजन
घटना की जानकारी देते परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
