पत्नी और सास की धारदार हथियार से गला रेत बेरहमी से की हत्या, आरोपी का मन नहीं भरा तो किया ये घिनौना काम

{"_id":"5f3f819a0aeffc4bdd7ea14e","slug":"wife-and-mother-in-law-brutally-murdered-with-sharp-weapon-then-both-of-thrown-from-the-roof","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0924 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u093f\u0928\u094c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
पत्नी और सास की हत्या के बाद पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर बिखरा खून
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना की जानकारी देते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala