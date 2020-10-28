शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Why the Ujjain police is not claiming the reward of catching Vikas Dubey, what is the encounter and surrender true

उज्जैन पुलिस क्यों नहीं कर रही विकास दुबे को पकड़ने के इनाम पर दावा, क्या है एनकाउंटर और सरेंडर सच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 02:32 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड: क्या छिपा रही है उज्जैन पुलिस
1 of 6
विकास दुबे कांड: क्या छिपा रही है उज्जैन पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर में दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के सरेंडर करने में कुछ तो ऐसा है, जिसे वहां की पुलिस छिपा रही है। विकास को पकड़ने वाली उज्जैन पुलिस ने अभीतक पांच लाख के इनाम पर भी दावा नहीं ठोका है। जांच में कानपुर पुलिस का सहयोग न करने के साथ ही मंदिर के जिस कर्मचारी ने बयान दर्ज कराए, उस पर ही कार्रवाई कर दी गई। यह कार्रवाई एसपी उज्जैन की संस्तुति पर महाकाल मंदिर प्रशासन ने की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh vikas dubey vikas dubey news jai bajpai news kanpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

aamir khan
Delhi NCR

इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए आमिर खान पहुंचे गाजियाबाद, किसी को नहीं हुई कानोंकान खबर, देखें तस्वीरें

28 अक्टूबर 2020

मन्नू कबाड़ी का आलीशान घर
Meerut

करोड़पतियों के शौक को मात दे रहा मन्नू कबाड़ी का घर, नजारा देखकर चौंक गए अफसर, तस्वीरें

28 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: फरियादी बनकर 22 लाख की लूट की सूचना देकर बुलाई थी पुलिस, अब खुद ही परिवार सहित जाएंगे जेल!

28 अक्टूबर 2020

धमाके से क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ मकान, रोत-बिलखते लोग
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: मकान में धमाके से लगी आग, छाया रहा धुएं का गुबार, दहल उठा पूरा इलाका

28 अक्टूबर 2020

धन - धान्य से परिपूर्णता प्राप्ति हेतु आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर महालक्ष्मी सूक्त पाठ एवं हवन
astrology

धन - धान्य से परिपूर्णता प्राप्ति हेतु आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर महालक्ष्मी सूक्त पाठ एवं हवन
राज्यसभा चुनाव
Lucknow

राज्यसभा चुनाव: 11 वें प्रत्याशी के लिए सपा की नजर भाजपा के नाराज विधायकों पर तो मायावती को भी रोकने की कोशिश

28 अक्टूबर 2020

संस्था ने बनाया खास प्लान।
Chandigarh

एक आइडिया और बना दिया कमाल का पेन, स्याही खत्म...मिट्टी में फेंको...बन जाएगा पौधा

28 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

निकिता हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

बल्लभगढ़: तौसीफ के इस डर ने ले ली निकिता की जान, वरना आज वो जिंदा होती

28 अक्टूबर 2020

मलूक नागर के आवास पर छापा
Meerut

मायावती के करीबी सांसद पर शिकंजा... कई ठिकानों पर छापामारी, देखिए ये तस्वीरें

28 अक्टूबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वेता एवं विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे का खजांची जय कैसे बना गैंगस्टर फिर पहुंचा जेल, अब पत्नी श्वेता रिहाई के लिए दर-दर भटक रही

28 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

Diwali 2020 Date: जानिए कब शुरू हो रहा है दिवाली का उत्सव, ग्रह-नक्षत्रों के संयोग से बन रहे हैं ये खास योग

28 अक्टूबर 2020

धन - धान्य से परिपूर्णता प्राप्ति हेतु आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर महालक्ष्मी सूक्त पाठ एवं हवन
astrology

धन - धान्य से परिपूर्णता प्राप्ति हेतु आज ही बुक करें शरद पूर्णिमा पर महालक्ष्मी सूक्त पाठ एवं हवन
bareilly speaker murder
Agra

बरेली हत्याकांडः पत्नी का खौफनाक षड्यंत्र, पांच लाख की सुपारी के बाद मिली पति को दर्दनाक मौत...

28 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये।
Gorakhpur

चीन निर्मित दीयों को टक्कर देंगे खास दीये, खुद भी जलकर हो जाएंगे राख

28 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बदलते मौसम में खानपान में बदलाव से रहेंगे स्वस्थ, शहद समेत इन चीजों को करें शामिल व इनसे बनाएं दूरी

28 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: सीधे-सादे थे अवधेश, विनीता को अच्छे लगते थे रईस लोग, जीती है लग्जरी लाइफ

28 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: पेशेवर अपराधियों को भी मात...पति की लाश के साथ साढ़े चार घंटे का सफर

28 अक्टूबर 2020

बल्लभगढ़ में की छात्रा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: राजनीतिक परिवार से है आरोपी तौसीफ, कांग्रेस MLA का है भाई, दादा रह चुके हैं विधायक

28 अक्टूबर 2020

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly

बरेली हत्याकांड: पहला प्रेमी छोड़कर सरकारी नौकरी वाला चुना, फेसबुक पर दोस्तों के साथ तस्वीरों की भरमार, पति का..

28 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: घंटों गिड़गिड़ाए परिजन, हाथ जोड़े...तब पुलिस ने दिया बिटिया का शव

28 अक्टूबर 2020

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: विनीता ने पार कर दीं क्रूरता की सारी हदें, पति की लाश के साथ किया था घिनौना काम

28 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: तौसीफ की मां ने फोन पर कहा था-अब तुमसे शादी कौन करेगा, धर्म बदल लो और...

28 अक्टूबर 2020

रामलला का सजा भव्य विग्रह
Ayodhya

चेन्नई से इंजीनियरों की टीम पहुंची अयोध्या, जल्द शुरू होगी नींव की खुदाई, जर्जर मंदिरों को गिराने का काम जारी 

28 अक्टूबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: निकिता पर IAS अधिकारी बनने की धुन थी सवार, अपहरण के बाद भी नहीं टूटी, लेकिन तौसीफ ने...

28 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: क्या छिपा रही है उज्जैन पुलिस
विकास दुबे कांड: क्या छिपा रही है उज्जैन पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास का कानपुर में किया था एनकाउंटर
विकास का कानपुर में किया था एनकाउंटर - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे ने बिकरू में खेला था खूनी खेल
विकास दुबे ने बिकरू में खेला था खूनी खेल - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X