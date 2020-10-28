विकास दुबे का खजांची जय कैसे बना गैंगस्टर फिर पहुंचा जेल, अब पत्नी श्वेता रिहाई के लिए दर-दर भटक रही

{"_id":"5f991de824c1cf20110fb2ef","slug":"story-of-vikas-dubey-treasurer-jai-bajpai-becoming-a-gangster-now-wife-shweta-is-wandering-towards-the-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u092f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0930-\u0926\u0930 \u092d\u091f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वेता एवं विकास दुबे
जय को रिहा कराने के लिए दर दर भटक रही श्वेता
जय बाजपेयी, डीआईजी अनंत देव
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे के साथ जय बाजपेयी
जय बाजपेयी के साथ डांस करता विकास दुबे
जय की पत्नी श्वेता
जय की पत्नी श्वेता
विकास दुबे का खजांची
