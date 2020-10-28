शहर चुनें
story of Vikas Dubey treasurer Jai Bajpai becoming a gangster, now wife Shweta is wandering towards the release

विकास दुबे का खजांची जय कैसे बना गैंगस्टर फिर पहुंचा जेल, अब पत्नी श्वेता रिहाई के लिए दर-दर भटक रही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 01:12 PM IST
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वेता एवं विकास दुबे
1 of 9
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वेता एवं विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के बिकरू में पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ हुई बर्बरता के बाद पुलिस ने सात दिन के अंदर उज्जैन से कानपुर लाते समय विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर कर दिया। विकास दुबे की मौत के बाद पुलिस महकमे की कई ऐसी चीजें सामने आईं जिन्होंने पुलिस प्रशासन को हिलाकर रख दिया। दुर्दांत विकास दुबे के ढेरों किस्सों में सबसे दिलचस्प कहानी उसके खजांची जयकांत बाजपेई उर्फ जय बाजपेई की है। ग्लैमरस लाइफस्टाइल जीने वाला जय बाजपेई अब जेल में है। उसे रिहा कराने के लिए पत्नी श्वेता दर दर भटक रही है।
vikas dubey vikas dubey news jai bajpai news kanpur news

जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वेता एवं विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वेता एवं विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
जय को रिहा कराने के लिए दर दर भटक रही श्वेता
जय को रिहा कराने के लिए दर दर भटक रही श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
जय बाजपेयी, डीआईजी अनंत देव
जय बाजपेयी, डीआईजी अनंत देव - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे के साथ जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे के साथ जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
जय बाजपेयी के साथ डांस करता विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेयी के साथ डांस करता विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
जय की पत्नी श्वेता
जय की पत्नी श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
जय की पत्नी श्वेता
जय की पत्नी श्वेता - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का खजांची
विकास दुबे का खजांची - फोटो : अमर उजाला
