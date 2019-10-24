जब हजारों दीयाें की रोशनी से नहा उठा परमट घाट, खूबसूरत तस्वीरें आपका मन मोह लेंगी

{"_id":"5db1d5e68ebc3e01622a3d56","slug":"when-the-light-of-thousands-of-lamps-bathed-in-the-paramat-ghat-see-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u0930\u092e\u091f \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दीपोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db1d5e68ebc3e01622a3d56","slug":"when-the-light-of-thousands-of-lamps-bathed-in-the-paramat-ghat-see-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u0930\u092e\u091f \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोशनी से नहा उठा परमट घाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db1d5e68ebc3e01622a3d56","slug":"when-the-light-of-thousands-of-lamps-bathed-in-the-paramat-ghat-see-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u0930\u092e\u091f \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दीपोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db1d5e68ebc3e01622a3d56","slug":"when-the-light-of-thousands-of-lamps-bathed-in-the-paramat-ghat-see-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u0930\u092e\u091f \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दीपोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db1d5e68ebc3e01622a3d56","slug":"when-the-light-of-thousands-of-lamps-bathed-in-the-paramat-ghat-see-beautiful-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u0930\u092e\u091f \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोशनी से पटे घाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला