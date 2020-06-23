शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather report, weather in cities of UP, weather prediction, Five died due to lightning

यूपी: अचानक बदला मौसम, तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश, कानपुर और आसपास के जिलों में बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 11:24 PM IST
कानपुर के आसपास बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत
1 of 5
कानपुर के आसपास बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
सेंट्रल यूपी और बुंदेलखंड में मंगलवार को मौसम तेजी से बदला। अचानक बदले मौसम में बारिश संग बिजली गिरने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि दस लोग झुलस गए। हमीरपुर में फतेहपुर के चांदपुर के परसेड़ा निवासी सुदामा (48) पत्नी राजेश वर्मा मंगलवार की दोपहर पड़ोसी बालिका अंशिका के साथ खेत में जानवर चराने गईं थीं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hindi news news in hindi kanpur news in hindi kanpur weather forecast kanpur weather news kanpur weather report rain news rain in up news former formar damage four dead winds in up weather news weather report kanpur kanpur news kanpur weather weather report weather in kanpur freezing cold rain in up rain in kanpur freezng cold in kanpur rain in cities of up weather department prediction weather department lockdown lockdown news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एकांतवास में निखरी प्रतिभा
Agra

एकांतवास में निखरी स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

23 जून 2020

pratapgarh news
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़ में एटीएम कार्ड का क्लोन बना रकम उड़ाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़

23 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
विधवाओं ने बनाए मास्क
Agra

कोरोना से बचाएगा वृंदावन की इन मांओं का 'प्यार', कान्हा थीम पर मास्क किए तैयार

23 जून 2020

Martyr Deepak Karki
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में शहीद दीपक कार्की को छह साल के बेटे ने रोते हुए दी मुखाग्नि, बॉर्डर पर हो गए थे शहीद

23 जून 2020

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
Puja

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
Bihar Police put out legal notice outside Navjot Sidhu's house
Amritsar

बिहार पुलिस से नहीं मिले सिद्धू, घर के बाहर कानूनी नोटिस चिपकाया, बढ़ सकती मुश्किलें

23 जून 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान परिसर में निकाली गई जगन्नाथ रथयात्रा
Agra

ब्रज के मंदिरों में निकली भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथयात्रा, देखें आस्था की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

23 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

accident news
Meerut

हादसा: टोल से बचने के चक्कर में शाॅर्टकट ने ली तीन जान, मानवता शर्मसार.., मदद के बजाय बनाते रहे मौत का वीडियो

23 जून 2020

लेडी डॉन दिव्या अवस्थी (हत्या की आरोपी), शुभममणि त्रिपाठी
Kanpur

यूपी: लेडी डॉन ने चार लाख की सुपारी देकर कराई थी पत्रकार की हत्या, पुलिस ने किया चौंका देने वाला खुलासा

23 जून 2020

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
विज्ञापन
Manjula pathak
Gorakhpur

पिता के विरोध के बाद भी बेटी ने नहीं मानी हार, अपनी मेहनत के दम पर बन गई भारतीय हैंडबॉल टीम की 'जान'

23 जून 2020

Martyr Deepak Karki
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में शहीद दीपक कार्की का किया गया अंतिम संस्कार, जम्मू कश्मीर में हुए थे शहीद, तस्वीरें

23 जून 2020

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
Puja

नलखेड़ा के बगलामुखी मंदिर में गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक मंत्रों का जाप , और पाएं विरोधियों पर विजय - 36000 मंत्र
Patanjali Corona Medicine Trend on social Media after few Minutes of launched by Baba Ramdev
Dehradun

Corona: लॉन्च होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करने लगी बाबा रामदेव की कोरोनिल दवा, ऐसे करती है काम

23 जून 2020

uppsc
Prayagraj

UPPSC NEWS: पीसीएस मेंस का रिजल्ट जारी, 2669 अभ्यर्थी सफल, 988 पदों पर होनी है भर्ती

23 जून 2020

hobbit house
Meerut

यूपी के इस जिले में बन रहा अनोखा आशियाना, जिसमें रहने से दूर होगा तनाव, सर्दी-गर्मी से मिलेगा छुटकारा

23 जून 2020

फूलों की घाटी
Chamoli

फूलों की घाटी में रंग-बिरंगे फूलों के खिलने से आई बहार, पर्यटकों का इंतजार, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

23 जून 2020

हादसे के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

तस्वीरें: पल भर में खाक हो गए शादी के सपने, ये थी हादसे की बड़ी वजह, हुई थी तीन लोगों की मौत

23 जून 2020

Price of oil and vegetables go up in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

दाल की कीमत में 5 से 8 तो तेल की कीमत में 20 रुपये का उछाल, जनता बोली- कैसे बढ़ाएं इम्युनिटी

23 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बंपर वेटिंग वाली ट्रेनें दौड़ रहीं खाली, पहले वेटिंग पहुंच जाती थी 400, अब एक बार भी फुल नहीं

23 जून 2020

मैनपुरी में कोरोना वायरस के चलते सील किया एरिया
Agra

मैनपुरीः संक्रमितों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा, बेवर में मिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव

23 जून 2020

पिछले साल मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए ऐसी थी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़।
Varanasi

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथयात्रा में भक्तों से काशी रहती थी गुलजार, कोरोना के खलल ने किया मायूस

23 जून 2020

लखनऊ में हुई बारिश।
Lucknow

यूपी में रफ्तार पकड़ रहा मानसून, तेज बौछारों ने दी राहत, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- 48 घंटे में भीगेगा पूरा प्रदेश

23 जून 2020

मैनपुरी में हुई मानसून की बारिश
Agra

मानसून की पहली बारिश ने दिलाई गर्मी से राहत, चार डिग्री लुढ़का पारा

23 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: झमाझम बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, बादल रहेंगे बरकरार, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

23 जून 2020

कानपुर के आसपास बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत
कानपुर के आसपास बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
दिन में छाए काले बादल
दिन में छाए काले बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
आकाशीय बिजली
आकाशीय बिजली - फोटो : amar ujala
झमझमा कर हुई बारिश
झमझमा कर हुई बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited