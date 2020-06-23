यूपी: अचानक बदला मौसम, तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश, कानपुर और आसपास के जिलों में बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत

{"_id":"5ef23f998ebc3e42f4415ce8","slug":"weather-report-weather-in-cities-of-up-weather-prediction-five-died-due-to-lightning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर के आसपास बिजली गिरने से पांच की मौत
दिन में छाए काले बादल
आकाशीय बिजली
झमझमा कर हुई बारिश
यूपी का मौसम
