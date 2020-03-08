शहर चुनें

ठंडी हवाओं से बदला मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में होली तक बारिश की संभावना, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 11:09 AM IST
यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के आसार
यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के आसार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आपपास के शहरों बांदा, कन्नौज, फतेहपुर, जालौन, हमीरपुर, हरदोई, इटावा, उन्नाव, महोबा आदि शहरों ने तीन दिनों से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर होने से हवा की नमी में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव हो रहा है।
weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur weather department prediction

Recommended

जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के स्टॉफ को सम्मानित करते रेल अधिकारी
Agra

महिला दिवसः 'नारीशक्ति' ने सरपट दौड़ाई जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन

8 मार्च 2020

गुलमर्ग में शीतकालीन खेल
Jammu

कश्मीरः गुलमर्ग में शीतकालीन खेलों के अद्भुत नजारे, देखें ये मनमोहक तस्वीरें

8 मार्च 2020

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर शहर में कार्यक्रम, होली उत्सव समारोह, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

8 मार्च 2020

Tahir Hussain
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: ताहिर हुसैन की कॉल डिटेल से बड़ा खुलासा, 12 लोगों से लगातार बात कर रहा था पार्षद

8 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
महिलाओं ने संभाली ट्रेन की जिम्मेदारी।
Gorakhpur

इस ट्रेन की पूरी जिम्मेदारी निभा रही हैं महिलाएं, किसी ने दिखाई हरी झंडी तो कोई संभाल रहा स्टीयरिंग

8 मार्च 2020

सेनिटाइजर
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से बचने के लिए इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं सेनिटाइजर तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, जा सकती है जान

8 मार्च 2020

Related

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: चश्मदीद का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, वेटर के पहले हाथ काटे फिर जिंदा जलाया

8 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

यस बैंक के साथ व्यापार पर भी संकट, बैंक से निराश होकर लौट रहे लोग

8 मार्च 2020

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने महंत अवैद्यनाथ का शिष्य बनने से किया था इनकार, जानिए कैसे बन गए गोरखनाथ के 'युवराज'

8 मार्च 2020

सुबह मौसम ने दिखाए ऐसे रंग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम ने बदली करवट, आसमान में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

8 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
hendrik kalka
Prayagraj

जड़ें खोजते-खोजते माल्टा से कौशाम्बी पहुंचे हेंड्रिक, गांव की मिट्टी माथे पर लगाकर हुए भावुक 

8 मार्च 2020

पकड़े गए आरोपी
Kanpur

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, विदेशी लड़कियाें संग अंतरंग मिले लड़के, पुलिस हुई शर्म से पानी

8 मार्च 2020

पकड़े गए आरोपी
Kanpur

हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गईं विदेशी लड़कियों ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पुलिस भी हैरान

8 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

गहरी जड़ों वाले अहंकार नहीं करतेः मोरारी बापू

8 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

मोरारी बापू के कथा पंडाल में निकाह भी कबूल हुआ और सात फेरे भी लिए गए, मानस पोथी बनी साक्षी

8 मार्च 2020

International Women's Day: Motivational story of Indian Air Force women officers
Chandigarh

महिला दिवस: वायुसेना की इन महिला अफसरों ने तोड़ा पर्वतों का गुरूर, आठ घंटे में नापी दुर्गम चोटी

8 मार्च 2020

कोमल शर्मा तलवार
Chandigarh

महिला दिवस: रोचक है कोमल शर्मा की कहानी, एक कमरे से शुरू की थी कंपनी, आज कई देशों में हैं ऑफिस

8 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

बच्चों को मोबाइल नहीं, प्यार-संस्कार और समय दीजिएः मोरारी बापू

8 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

मंसूर अली पार्क में बैठे प्रदर्शनकारी बोलेः नोटिस ही गैर कानूनी तो क्यों कराएं जमानत

8 मार्च 2020

अपर्णा राजावत
Agra

निर्भया कांड ने झकझोरा अपर्णा राजावत का दिल, देश की बेटियों के लिए जीवन किया समर्पित

8 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस
Prayagraj

बुखार-जुकाम से पीड़ित दंपति में कोरोना की दहशत, भर्ती की जिद

8 मार्च 2020

मुंबई- फेल होने पर छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी
Prayagraj

नौकरी नहीं पा सकता, लिखकर फांसी पर लटक गया छात्र

8 मार्च 2020

