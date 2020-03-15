जलवायु परिवर्तन का असर, आसमान से बरस रही आफत, यूपी में कई दिनों तक बारिश व ओले गिरने की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5e6db6f28ebc3ea4a5353f85","slug":"weather-report-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-department-prediction-effect-of-climate-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6db6f28ebc3ea4a5353f85","slug":"weather-report-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-department-prediction-effect-of-climate-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6db6f28ebc3ea4a5353f85","slug":"weather-report-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-department-prediction-effect-of-climate-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6db6f28ebc3ea4a5353f85","slug":"weather-report-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-department-prediction-effect-of-climate-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6db6f28ebc3ea4a5353f85","slug":"weather-report-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-department-prediction-effect-of-climate-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0935 \u0913\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला