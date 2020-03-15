शहर चुनें

weather report, rain in these cities of UP, weather department prediction, effect of climate change

जलवायु परिवर्तन का असर, आसमान से बरस रही आफत, यूपी में कई दिनों तक बारिश व ओले गिरने की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 15 Mar 2020 10:45 AM IST
यूपी में मौसम का हाल
यूपी में मौसम का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में पांच वर्षों बाद फिर से जलवायु परिवर्तन का असर बढ़ा है। इसकी वजह से मार्च महीने में बारिश हो रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी कुछ दिनों तक कानपुर और इसके आसपास के क्षेत्रों में बारिश की संभावना है।
weather report kanpur weather rain in up rain in kanpur weather department prediction weather department

यूपी में मौसम का हाल
यूपी में मौसम का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
