PHOTOS: यूपी में मानसून ने दी दस्तक, तेज हवाओं के बीच बारिश संग बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत, नौ झुलसे

{"_id":"5ef4bf848ebc3e43230f8a7b","slug":"weather-report-of-up-two-killed-due-to-lightning-with-rain-with-strong-winds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0928\u094c \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में दिन में छाया अंधेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में छाए काले बादल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
झमाझम के हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश से सुहाना हुआ मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला