Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather report of up: Two killed due to lightning with rain with strong winds

PHOTOS: यूपी में मानसून ने दी दस्तक, तेज हवाओं के बीच बारिश संग बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत, नौ झुलसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 09:00 PM IST
आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत
1 of 5
आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों उन्नाव, इटावा, औरैया, बांदा, चित्रकूट, कन्नौज, फर्रूखाबाद, महोबा, हमीरपुर, उरई, जालौन में बृहस्पतिवार को मौसम ने दस्तक दे दी है। बारिश संग बिजली गिरने से यहां दो लोगों समेत 45 बकरियों की जहां मौत हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत
आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में दिन में छाया अंधेरा
उन्नाव में दिन में छाया अंधेरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में छाए काले बादल
कानपुर में छाए काले बादल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झमाझम के हुई बारिश
झमाझम के हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश से सुहाना हुआ मौसम
बारिश से सुहाना हुआ मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
