यूपी: कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में अगले 48 घंटों में तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5ef4a1828ebc3e42d214c79d","slug":"weather-report-of-uttar-pradesh-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में बारिश से पहले दिन में छाया अंधेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef4a1828ebc3e42d214c79d","slug":"weather-report-of-uttar-pradesh-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के बाद का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef4a1828ebc3e42d214c79d","slug":"weather-report-of-uttar-pradesh-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश से पहले छाया अंधेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef4a1828ebc3e42d214c79d","slug":"weather-report-of-uttar-pradesh-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेज हवाओं से बदला मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef4a1828ebc3e42d214c79d","slug":"weather-report-of-uttar-pradesh-weather-department-prediction-rain-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मानसून आने से मिली राहत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला