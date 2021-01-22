विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather in kanpur, Weather forecast in up, Meteorological Department issued a warning

यूपी में ठंड का कहर, बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ा दी गलन, ठिठुरे लोग, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की ये चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 22 Jan 2021 09:08 PM IST
यूपी में सर्दी का सितम
1 of 5
यूपी में सर्दी का सितम - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर सहित आसपास के 14 जिलों में सुबह से चलीं बर्फीली हवाओं ने ऐसी ठंड और गलन बढ़ा दी कि लोग ठिठुरते नजर आए। अलाव जलाकर बैठ गए और धूप निकलने का इंतजार करने लगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur weather department weather today wether in kanpur up news weather forecast in up weather forecast meteorological department issued

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur vaccination
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में दूसरे दिन 71 फीसदी लोगों ने लगवाई कोरोना वैक्सीन, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों का उत्साह

22 जनवरी 2021

MP Ravi kishan
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र, बोले- 'चौरीचौरा कांड व बिस्मिल पर बनाएंगे डॉक्यूमेंट्री'

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
ZEE 5 Black widows

Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
कश्मीर के खूबसूरत स्थान
Jammu

रहस्यों से भरी 'जन्नत' में जमीन के अंदर है मंदिर, बेहद खूबसूरत हैं कश्मीर के ये स्थान

22 जनवरी 2021

नरेंद्र चंचल ।
Chandigarh

Narendra Chanchal: पिता की न और मां की हां ने बनाया भजन सम्राट, जानें- नरेंद्र का नाम कैसे पड़ा चंचल

22 जनवरी 2021

जन्मकुंडली से पाएं जीवन की सारी समस्याओं का हल
Kundali

जन्मकुंडली से पाएं जीवन की सारी समस्याओं का हल
नरेंद्र चंचल भजन सम्राट: बाबा नकोदर शाह के दरबार में नरेंद्र चंचल।
Amritsar

रोचक है भजन सम्राट नरेंद्र चंचल की फिल्मी एंट्री, यूं फिदा हुए थे राज कपूर, मिला था 'बॉबी' का ऑफर

22 जनवरी 2021

घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।(इनसेट में मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Deoria

संतान का चेहरा देखने से पहले ही पिता की उठ गई अर्थी, पत्नी बोली- कैसे करेंगे इसकी परवरिश

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
यूपी में सर्दी का सितम
यूपी में सर्दी का सितम - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी में कोहरे की मार
यूपी में कोहरे की मार - फोटो : amar ujala
जानवरों पर भी ठंड का कहर
जानवरों पर भी ठंड का कहर - फोटो : amar ujala
ठंड में अलाव सेंकते लोग
ठंड में अलाव सेंकते लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी में ठंड का कहर
यूपी में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X