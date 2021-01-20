शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   Mother drank poison with son, son serious

यूपी: महिला ने जहर पीया, बेटे को पिलाया, मां की मौत, मासूम की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर, Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 07:13 PM IST
महिला की फाइल फोटो, बच्चे की हालत गंभीर
महिला की फाइल फोटो, बच्चे की हालत गंभीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में सात माह से मायके में रह रही महिला की पुत्री के छठीं कार्यक्रम में ससुराल पक्ष से कोई नहीं आया। इस तनाव में महिला ने बुधवार सुबह जहर पी लिया और अपने चार वर्षीय पुत्र को भी पिला दिया। हालत बिगड़ने पर परिजन दोनों को जिला अस्पताल ले गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई।
महिला की फाइल फोटो, बच्चे की हालत गंभीर
महिला की फाइल फोटो, बच्चे की हालत गंभीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गमगीन बैठी महिलाएं
गमगीन बैठी महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चा
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चा
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गमगीन बैठी महिलाएं
गमगीन बैठी महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
