Weather Forecast Update Today in UP (Uttar Pradesh) News: weather changed rapidly

यूपी: तेज हवाओं के साथ छाए काले बादल, बिजली की गरज के साथ झमझमा कर हुई बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 12:05 PM IST
काले बादल छाए और झमझमा कर हुई बारिश
काले बादल छाए और झमझमा कर हुई बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों इटावा, औरैया, जालौन, उन्नाव, फर्रूखाबाद, चित्रकूट, फतेहपुर हरदोई में सोमवार दोपहर होते ही मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया। 

 
काले बादल छाए और झमझमा कर हुई बारिश
काले बादल छाए और झमझमा कर हुई बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम हुआ सुहाना
मौसम हुआ सुहाना - फोटो : amar ujala
झमझमा कर हुई बारिश
झमझमा कर हुई बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
पूरे दिन छाए रहे काले बादल
पूरे दिन छाए रहे काले बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
आसपास के जिलों में भी छाए रहे काले बादल
आसपास के जिलों में भी छाए रहे काले बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
तेज हवाओं के साथ होती रही बूंदाबांदी
तेज हवाओं के साथ होती रही बूंदाबांदी - फोटो : amar ujala
