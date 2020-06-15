यूपी: तेज हवाओं के साथ छाए काले बादल, बिजली की गरज के साथ झमझमा कर हुई बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ee7166170c7150983712a75","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-changed-rapidly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
काले बादल छाए और झमझमा कर हुई बारिश
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee7166170c7150983712a75","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-changed-rapidly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम हुआ सुहाना
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee7166170c7150983712a75","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-changed-rapidly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झमझमा कर हुई बारिश
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee7166170c7150983712a75","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-changed-rapidly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूरे दिन छाए रहे काले बादल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee7166170c7150983712a75","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-changed-rapidly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आसपास के जिलों में भी छाए रहे काले बादल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ee7166170c7150983712a75","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-changed-rapidly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेज हवाओं के साथ होती रही बूंदाबांदी
- फोटो : amar ujala