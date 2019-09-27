यूपी: कानपुर सहित आसपास के 14 जिलों में मौत बनकर बरसे बादल, मूसलाधार बारिश से जन जीवन अस्त व्यस्त

{"_id":"5d8dc77c8ebc3e016d6313e4","slug":"warning-of-very-heavy-rainfall-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 14 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0938\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के बाद डूबी सड़क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तालाब बनी सड़कें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुल के नीचे पानी भरने से डूबी कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मूसलाधार बारिश के बाद तलाब हुई सड़कें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी बारिश में ढह गया मकान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में भारी बारिश के कारण आम जनजीवन अस्तव्यस्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला