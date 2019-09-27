शहर चुनें

यूपी: कानपुर सहित आसपास के 14 जिलों में मौत बनकर बरसे बादल, मूसलाधार बारिश से जन जीवन अस्त व्यस्त

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 02:37 PM IST
बारिश के बाद डूबी सड़क
1 of 6
बारिश के बाद डूबी सड़क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जाते हुए मानसून ने तेजी पकड़ ली है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अभी दो दिन और बादल शहरियों को भिगोएंगे। गुरुवार को पुरवा साढ़े दस किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से बही और बारिश भी हुई। देर रात शुरु हुई बारिश ने शुक्रवार को कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में जमकर कहर बरपाया।


 
monsoon reached in uttar pradesh monsoon monsoon in uttar pradesh rain imd indian meteorological department monsoon forecast 2019
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट, मानसून ने पकड़ी तेजी, दो दिन और भिगोएंगे बादल, देखें तस्वीरें

27 सितंबर 2019

बारिश के बाद डूबी सड़क
बारिश के बाद डूबी सड़क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तालाब बनी सड़कें
तालाब बनी सड़कें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुल के नीचे पानी भरने से डूबी कार
पुल के नीचे पानी भरने से डूबी कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मूसलाधार बारिश के बाद तलाब हुई सड़कें
मूसलाधार बारिश के बाद तलाब हुई सड़कें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी बारिश में ढह गया मकान
भारी बारिश में ढह गया मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में भारी बारिश के कारण आम जनजीवन अस्तव्यस्त
कानपुर में भारी बारिश के कारण आम जनजीवन अस्तव्यस्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
