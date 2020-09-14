विकास दुबे के खजांची गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेयी के भाइयों की नहीं मिली संपत्ति, पांच वाहन जब्त

{"_id":"5f5f16c0f5623a7a0b05ca99","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-treasurer-gangster-jai-bajpayee-s-brothers-not-found-property-five-vehicles-seized","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5f16c0f5623a7a0b05ca99","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-treasurer-gangster-jai-bajpayee-s-brothers-not-found-property-five-vehicles-seized","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास के खजांची जय बाजपेयी को भेजा गया था जेल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5f16c0f5623a7a0b05ca99","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-treasurer-gangster-jai-bajpayee-s-brothers-not-found-property-five-vehicles-seized","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेयी पत्नी श्वैता एवं विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5f16c0f5623a7a0b05ca99","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-treasurer-gangster-jai-bajpayee-s-brothers-not-found-property-five-vehicles-seized","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अन्नू अवस्थी, जय बाजपेयी, पूर्व विधायक सतीश निगम के साथ विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5f16c0f5623a7a0b05ca99","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-treasurer-gangster-jai-bajpayee-s-brothers-not-found-property-five-vehicles-seized","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
- फोटो : amar ujala