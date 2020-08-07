शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey's colleague Gopal Saini recovered a licensed rifle from the forest

विकास दुबे के साथी गोपाल सैनी ने जंगल से बरामद कराई लाइसेंसी राइफल, बोला जो भइया ने कहा वो हमने किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 07 Aug 2020 12:19 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड के आरोपी गोपाल सैनी को रिमांड पर लेकर पुलिस ने उसकी निशानदेही पर भीटी गांव के पास के जंगलों से एक लाइसेंसी राइफल बरामद की। राइफल जेल भेजे गए जहान सिंह के नाम पर है। पुलिस ने जहान सिंह पर लाइसेंसी शस्त्र का गलत इस्तेमाल करने की धारा में केस दर्ज किया है।

 
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
