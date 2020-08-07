विकास दुबे के साथी गोपाल सैनी ने जंगल से बरामद कराई लाइसेंसी राइफल, बोला जो भइया ने कहा वो हमने किया

{"_id":"5f2cf5c59287104f1452dbf7","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-colleague-gopal-saini-recovered-a-licensed-rifle-from-the-forest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0939\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2cf5c59287104f1452dbf7","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-colleague-gopal-saini-recovered-a-licensed-rifle-from-the-forest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0939\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2cf5c59287104f1452dbf7","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-colleague-gopal-saini-recovered-a-licensed-rifle-from-the-forest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0939\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2cf5c59287104f1452dbf7","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-colleague-gopal-saini-recovered-a-licensed-rifle-from-the-forest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0939\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2cf5c59287104f1452dbf7","slug":"vikas-dubey-s-colleague-gopal-saini-recovered-a-licensed-rifle-from-the-forest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0939\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला