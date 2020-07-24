दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे का भाई 16 साल से जमानत पर बाहर, जांच में पुराने रिकार्ड देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान

{"_id":"5f1aee478ebc3e639468fe63","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-vikas-dubey-s-brother-is-out-on-bail-for-16-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे (मृतक) , भाई दीपू
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f1aee478ebc3e639468fe63","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-vikas-dubey-s-brother-is-out-on-bail-for-16-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f1aee478ebc3e639468fe63","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-vikas-dubey-s-brother-is-out-on-bail-for-16-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f1aee478ebc3e639468fe63","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-vikas-dubey-s-brother-is-out-on-bail-for-16-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kanpur encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f1aee478ebc3e639468fe63","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-vikas-dubey-s-brother-is-out-on-bail-for-16-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala