शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey News: Police will make Manu a government witness

विकास दुबे कांड: जिसकी आंखों के सामने सीओ को मारी गई थी गोली, पुलिस उसी को बनाएगी सरकारी गवाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 03:44 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में जेल गए शशिकांत पांडेय की पत्नी मनु पांडेय को पुलिस सरकारी गवाह बनाएगी। उसकी आंखों के सामने ही डीएसपी समेत तीन पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या हुई थी। वारदात के पहले से लेकर बाद तक मनु की कई कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल हुईं थीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस रक्षाबंधन अपनी बहन को दे उज्जवल भविष्य का तोहफा
Click Here
विज्ञापन
vikas dubey bikru village jai bajpai kanpur encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सिपाही ने वेश बदलकर चलाया ई-रिक्शा
Agra

यूपी पुलिस के इस सिपाही ने तीन दिन सड़कों पर चलाया ई-रिक्शा, चौंकाने वाली है वजह

2 अगस्त 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020
Gorakhpur

Raksha Bandhan 2020: सोमवारीय पूर्णिमा पर बहनें बांधेंगी रक्षा का सूत्र, जानिए कब है शुभ मुहूर्त

2 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
कमल रानी वरुण का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा कानपुर
Kanpur

मंत्री कमल रानी वरुण का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा कानपुर, एंबुलेंस के अंदर से परिवार को कराए गए अंतिम दर्शन

2 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड की जांच में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, इसलिए पुलिस वालों को नहीं मिला था संभलने तक का मौका

2 अगस्त 2020

क्या विवाह से पहले जरुरी है कुंडली मिलान
astrology

क्या विवाह से पहले जरुरी है कुंडली मिलान
Amar Singh Death: In 2008 Amitabh bachchan and Amar singh gone nainital sherwood school
Dehradun

यादें: नैनीताल में देखने को मिली थीं अमर सिंह की अमिताभ बच्चन से नजदीकियां, कईं कार्यक्रमों में गए थे साथ

2 अगस्त 2020

Ayodhya is being painted in yellow colour before Bhoomi Poojan.
Lucknow

भूमि पूजन के लिए पूरी अयोध्या को ओढ़ाई जा रही पीतांबरी, ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने बताया ये कारण, तस्वीरें

2 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

विकास दुबे गैंग को दस दिन में ढूंढकर मारने वाली कानपुर पुलिस 12 दिन बाद भी नहीं खोज सकी संजीत का शव

2 अगस्त 2020

अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर ने किया था अमर सिंह के लिए चुनाव प्रचार (फाइल)
Agra

Amar Singh News: अमर सिंह ने सीकरी की सियासी जमीन पर उतार दिए थे 'सितारे', यादगार बना वो चुनाव

2 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
Army jawan martyred sister rakhi waiting for raksha bandhan
Hamirpur (Himachal)

तस्वीरें: बहन ने भेजी राखी, भाई तिरंगे में लिपटकर लौटा, शादी की तैयारियों में जुटा था परिवार

2 अगस्त 2020

नोएडा सेक्टर 11 हादसा
Delhi NCR

नोएडा सेक्टर 11: ऐसे लगा जैसे भूकंप आया और पल भर में सभी मलबे के नीचे दब गए, घायल आशु ने सुनाई आपबीती

2 अगस्त 2020

क्या विवाह से पहले जरुरी है कुंडली मिलान
astrology

क्या विवाह से पहले जरुरी है कुंडली मिलान
Alpha Monkey caught after two years from Uttarakhand Governor House
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: राजभवन में दो साल से उत्पात मचा रहा बंदरों का ‘नेता’ पकड़ा, बुलानी पड़ी स्पेशल टीमें

2 अगस्त 2020

दिवंगत अमर सिंह के साथ बैठे गैलेंट इस्पात के प्रबंध निदेशक चंद्रप्रकाश अग्रवाल।
Gorakhpur

अमर सिंह सिंगापुर जाने से पहले इस शख्स से की थी मुलाकात, कहा था- 'तीन महीने में आऊंगा वापस'

2 अगस्त 2020

दोस्त बिना जिंदगी अधूरी
Chandigarh

Happy Friendship Day: पढ़ें दोस्ती के 10 रिश्तों की कहानियां, जिन्होंने कहा- दोस्त बिन जिंदगी अधूरी

2 अगस्त 2020

कमल रानी वरुण का कोरोना से निधन
Kanpur

पार्षद से कैबिनेट मंत्री तक का सफर तय करने वाली कमल रानी वरुण की कोरोना से मौत

2 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि आंदोलन को धार देने में लगा दी जवानी, मंदिर देखने की हसरत रह गई अधूरी

2 अगस्त 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सामने आया एक और नाम, मानव तस्करों से जुड़े हैं तार

2 अगस्त 2020

बारिश
Agra

Agra Weather Update: आधे शहर में वर्षा...बाकी तरसा, अब रक्षाबंधन पर 'राहत' के आसार

2 अगस्त 2020

फिरोजाबाद में चुनावी मंच पर अमर सिंह, जया प्रदा, डिंपल यादव और अभिनेता संजय दत्त (फाइल)
Agra

Amar Singh News: फिरोजाबाद में अमर सिंह ने किया था डिंपल यादव के लिए चुनाव प्रचार

2 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वैक्सीन
Gorakhpur

Corona Vaccine: पहले फेज का ट्रॉयल रहा सफल, दूसरे फेज की तैयारियां शुरू

2 अगस्त 2020

अमर सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

अमर सिंह ने महाभारत की द्रोपदी से की थी अपनी दाढ़ी की तुलना, कहा था- 'सपा के विनाश तक ऐसे ही रहेगी'

2 अगस्त 2020

Amar singh
Gorakhpur

अमर सिंह को गोरखपुर से था खास लगाव, कहा था- 'घर जैसा है ये शहर'

2 अगस्त 2020

प्रतापगढ़ में तेज बारिश से जलभराव।
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh News: तीन घंटे मूसलाधार बरसात, डूबने लगा प्रतापगढ़

1 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
शशिकांत की पत्नी मनु
शशिकांत की पत्नी मनु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited