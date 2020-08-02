विकास दुबे कांड: जिसकी आंखों के सामने सीओ को मारी गई थी गोली, पुलिस उसी को बनाएगी सरकारी गवाह

{"_id":"5f2690ed07d7c96f023acd67","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-police-will-make-manu-a-government-witness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2690ed07d7c96f023acd67","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-police-will-make-manu-a-government-witness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2690ed07d7c96f023acd67","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-police-will-make-manu-a-government-witness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kanpur encounter
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2690ed07d7c96f023acd67","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-police-will-make-manu-a-government-witness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शशिकांत की पत्नी मनु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2690ed07d7c96f023acd67","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-police-will-make-manu-a-government-witness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala