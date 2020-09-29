शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड की चार्जशीट तैयार, चौबेपुर थाने के तत्कालीन एसओ विनय और दरोगा केके शर्मा पर गंभीर आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 11:54 AM IST
विकास दुबे कांड: विकास दुबे, केके शर्मा, विनय तिवारी
विकास दुबे कांड: विकास दुबे, केके शर्मा, विनय तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड की चार्जशीट पुलिस ने तैयार कर ली है, जो इसी सप्ताह दाखिल की जानी है। चार्जशीट में चौबेपुर के तत्कालीन थानेदार विनय तिवारी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए गए हैं। उसने अपने कार्यकाल में दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के अपराधों पर पर्दा डाला। उसको संरक्षण दिया।

 
विकास दुबे कांड: विकास दुबे, केके शर्मा, विनय तिवारी
विकास दुबे कांड: विकास दुबे, केके शर्मा, विनय तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
