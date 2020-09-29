शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   By-election will be in Bangarmau seat vacated after conviction of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

पूर्व भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर की सजा के बाद खाली हुई बांगरमऊ सीट पर उपचुनाव, भाजपा किस पर खेलेगी दांव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 10:48 AM IST
पूर्व भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
1 of 5
पूर्व भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर - फोटो : PTI
उन्नाव गैंगरेप मामले में सजा काट रहे कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर की विधानसभा सदस्यता जाने के बाद बांगरमऊ सीट पर भी उपचुनाव हो रहा है। सेंगर बीजेपी के टिकट पर ही जीतकर आए थे। ऐसे में बीजेपी बांगरमऊ उपचुनाव में फूंक-फूंक कर कदम रख रही है। कांग्रेस की ओर से ब्राह्मण नेता को प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने के बाद बीजेपी से ब्राह्मण कैंडिडेट उतारे जाने की संभावना लगभग खत्म हो चुकी है।


 
