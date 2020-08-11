विकास दुबे के साथी बालगोविंद को भगवा भेष भी न बचा पाया, यूपी एसटीएफ ने चित्रकूट से दबोचा

{"_id":"5f328dd58ebc3e3ca03aa6ec","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-up-stf-arrested-another-fellow-of-vikas-dubey-from-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद
बिकरू कांड के बाद से फरार था बालगोविंद
विकास दुबे के गुर्गे उमाकांत शुक्ला ने किया सरेंडर
विकास दुबे के गुर्गे उमाकांत शुक्ला ने किया था सरेंडर
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
