विकास दुबे के साथी बालगोविंद को भगवा भेष भी न बचा पाया, यूपी एसटीएफ ने चित्रकूट से दबोचा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 06:00 PM IST
विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद
विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी और विकास दुबे के साथी बालगोविंद दुबे को यूपी एसटीएफ ने मंगलवार को चित्रकूट से गिरफ्तार किया है। बालगोविंद दुबे चित्रकूट के कामता नाथ मंदिर में साधु बनकर रह रहने लगा था। बालगोविंद दुबे घटना के बाद से ही फरार चल रहा था। वह बचने के लिए भगवा कपड़े पहनकर साधु बन गया था, लेकिन पुलिस को इसकी भनक लग गई थी। 
विकास दुबे का साथी बालगोविंद
बिकरू कांड के बाद से फरार था बालगोविंद
विकास दुबे के गुर्गे उमाकांत शुक्ला ने किया सरेंडर
विकास दुबे के गुर्गे उमाकांत शुक्ला ने किया था सरेंडर
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
