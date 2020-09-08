शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey kanpur news: More than 50 complaints were reached to the police after the Bikeru scandal

बिकरू कांड: विरोधियों को विकास का करीबी बता निकाल रहे आपसी खुन्नस, पुलिस तक पहुंचीं 50 से ज्यादा शिकायतें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 01:07 AM IST
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड का मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर के बाद पुलिस के पास कोटा, प्रधानी और जमीन कब्जे से जुड़ी 50 से अधिक शिकायतें पहुंचीं हैं। जांच में आधी से ज्यादा शिकायतें फर्जी पाई गईं।
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur jai bajpai

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जेठानी प्रधान तो देवरानी कोटेदार, अपने चहेतों का कुछ इस तरह 'विकास' करता रहा विकास दुबे

7 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में पकड़े गए खूंखार अपराधियों ने किए बड़े खुलासे, सच सुनकर उड़े पुलिस के होश

7 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता पुलिस पर भड़की, बोली-विकास दुबे को पैसे दिए तो उसके सबूत कहां हैं...

7 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की हनक से कई गांवों में बनते थे प्रधान, सपा हो या भाजपा जिसको चाहता उसी को मिलती थी गद्दी

6 सितंबर 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के चहेते ने पत्नी को तलाक देने का दिया था झूठा हलफनामा, अनुराग से...

6 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, विकास दुबे ने परिवार को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए किया था ये काम

6 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई अपनी पत्नी के साथ
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय का एक और फ्लैट व तीन कारें जब्त, एक दिन पहले भी चार मकान किए जा चुके हैं कुर्क

8 सितंबर 2020

सिकंदरा स्थित फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग की तस्वीरें
Agra

आगरा: थम गई हाईवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार, लपटों को देखकर सहमे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

8 सितंबर 2020

थाना मलपुरा आत्म समर्पण करने पहुंचे बस हाईजैक मामले के दो आरोपी
Agra

बस हाईजैक मामलाः नाटकीय अंदाज में आत्म समर्पण करने थाना पहुंचे दिल्ली के दो आरोपी, हाथों में थे पोस्टर

8 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

विकास के बाद अब बहनोई कर रहा दबंगई, इलाके में जमीन कब्जाने से लेकर प्रधानी के हर काम में दखल देने का आरोप

7 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी
Kanpur

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी, पलक झपकते चढ़ जाता दीवार, ये तस्वीरें आपको भी हैरान कर देंगी

7 सितंबर 2020

मर चुकी महिला लता अल्लागंज थाने में जिंदा मिली
Farrukhabad

'दहेज हत्या' की शिकार हुई महिला निकली जिंदा, बेटा पुलिस से बोला- मम्मी को एक लोग ने चाकू से मारा, पापा भी थे साथ

7 सितंबर 2020

प्रेमी ने विवाहिता को दी खौफनाक मौत
Meerut

खौफनाक वारदात: नवजात को अपना बता रहा था प्रेमी, नहीं देने पर विवाहित प्रेमिका को उतारा मौत के घाट

7 सितंबर 2020

फरीदाबाद में जलभराव
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद: यहां बाढ़ नहीं आई, महज दो घंटे की बारिश में डूब गया शहर, देखें तस्वीरें

7 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast Today Update: dehradun mussoorie Road closed again after Landslide, Photos
Dehradun

Weather Today: भूस्खलन से देहरादून-मसूरी मार्ग बंद, सड़क के दोनों तरफ लगी वाहनों की लंबी कतार, तस्वीरें...

7 सितंबर 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: महिलाओं ने नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष को कीचड़ पोतकर पानी से नहलाया, देखने वालों की उमड़ी भीड़

7 सितंबर 2020

मोहम्मद कैस मुजीब, लता रस्तोगी
Lucknow

आईटी इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े लोगों को लॉकडाउन के दौरान खूब मिला काम, विशेषज्ञ बोले...

7 सितंबर 2020

अखिलेश श्रीवास्तव, सूर्य कुमार पांडेय
Lucknow

डिजिटल युग में लेखकों ने जताई बच्चों के लिए हिंदी साहित्य में बदलाव की आवश्यकता

7 सितंबर 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

लंबे अरसे बाद चार घंटे तक चली दिल्ली मेट्रो, 7500 यात्रियों ने किया सफर, लग रहा अधिक समय

7 सितंबर 2020

दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन मेट्रो फिर पटरी पर आई, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसी है व्यवस्था

7 सितंबर 2020

मेट्रो शुरू होने से लोगों के खिले चेहरे
Delhi NCR

पांच माह बाद दौड़ी दिल्ली मेट्रो तो भावुक हुए लोग, बोले- ईश्वर करे, ये जिंदगी के फिर से पटरी पर लौटने की...

7 सितंबर 2020

मेट्रो स्टेशन के बाहर खड़े ऑटो चालक
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो ने सिर्फ यात्रियों के ही नहीं ऑटोरिक्शा चालकों के चेहरे पर भी लौटाई मुस्कान

7 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
