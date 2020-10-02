बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, जय बाजपेई के लैपटॉप व डायरी में है काले कारनामों का लेखा जोखा

{"_id":"5f762b118ebc3e9bf52fa23b","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-jai-s-laptop-and-diary-records-black-exploits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0935 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f762b118ebc3e9bf52fa23b","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-jai-s-laptop-and-diary-records-black-exploits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0935 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f762b118ebc3e9bf52fa23b","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-jai-s-laptop-and-diary-records-black-exploits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0935 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेई अपनी पत्नी के साथ
- फोटो : फेसबुक
{"_id":"5f762b118ebc3e9bf52fa23b","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-jai-s-laptop-and-diary-records-black-exploits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0935 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेई पत्नी के साथ
- फोटो : फेसबुक
{"_id":"5f762b118ebc3e9bf52fa23b","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-jai-s-laptop-and-diary-records-black-exploits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u092f \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0935 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जय बाजपेयी
- फोटो : amar ujala