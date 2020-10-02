बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट: मनु को न तो आरोपी बनाया न गवाह, सवालों के घेरे में पुलिस

{"_id":"5f762f838ebc3e74f561f628","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-police-in-the-circle-of-questions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u094b \u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939, \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f762f838ebc3e74f561f628","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-police-in-the-circle-of-questions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u094b \u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939, \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f762f838ebc3e74f561f628","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-police-in-the-circle-of-questions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u094b \u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939, \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f762f838ebc3e74f561f628","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-police-in-the-circle-of-questions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u094b \u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939, \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f762f838ebc3e74f561f628","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-news-police-in-the-circle-of-questions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f: \u092e\u0928\u0941 \u0915\u094b \u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939, \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला