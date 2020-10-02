शहर चुनें
vikas dubey kanpur news: Police in the circle of questions

बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट: मनु को न तो आरोपी बनाया न गवाह, सवालों के घेरे में पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 01:12 AM IST
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
1 of 5
कानपुर एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में पुलिस ने खुशी दुबे को अपराधी बनाया है। 17 धाराओं में उसके खिलाफ चार्जशीट लगाई है। वहीं मनु को अभी तक माफी दी है क्योंकि, उसको आरोपी नहीं बनाया है।
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news

