Vikas Dubey Kanpur Encounter News: three bomb recovered from vikas dubey house after kanpur encounter

Kanpur Encounter: विकास के घर से जिंदा देसी बम बरामद, करीबी कारोबारी के घर वालों से पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 09:52 PM IST
विकास के घर से देसी बम बरामद
विकास के घर से देसी बम बरामद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के चौबेपुर के बिकरू गांव स्थित घर और एक दर्जन अन्य मकानों में मंगलवार को पुलिस ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया। तीन घंटे चले ऑपरेशन में विकास के घर में बने एक दूसरे तहखाने से तीन जिंदा देसी बम बरामद हुए। इसके अलावा कई अहम दस्तावेज और कुछ खोखे मिले।
