Kanpur Encounter: विकास के घर से जिंदा देसी बम बरामद, करीबी कारोबारी के घर वालों से पूछताछ

{"_id":"5f049f5e2ed3a2591e7223c4","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-encounter-news-three-bomb-recovered-from-vikas-dubey-house-after-kanpur-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926, \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास के घर से देसी बम बरामद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व सांसद राजा राम पाल के साथ विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala