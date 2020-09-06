शहर चुनें
विकास दुबे कांड में पकड़े गए खूंखार अपराधियों ने किए बड़े खुलासे, सच सुनकर उड़े पुलिस के होश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 06:24 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे की हनक से प्रभावित होकर अतुल दुबे का बेटा वितुल दहशतगर्द विकास की गैंग में शामिल हुआ था। इसके बाद वह अपराध करने लगा था। इसका खुलासा रिमांड पर लिए गए विकास के गुर्गों ने किया। पुलिस ने विवेचना के दौरान उसका नाम बढ़ाया था। डीआईजी प्रीतिंदर सिंह ने उस पर 25 हजार रुपये का इनाम घोषित किया है। बिकरू गांव निवासी अतुल का बेटा वितुल दुबे पढ़ाई में अव्वल था।

 
विकास दुबे कांड
