शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey: Another failure of the Kanpur police, Jai Bajpai's three gangster brothers absconding

Vikas Dubey: कानपुर पुलिस की एक और नाकामी, जय बाजपेई के तीनों गैंगस्टर भाई फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 01 Aug 2020 09:59 AM IST
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
1 of 5
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई के बाद गिरफ्तारी के डर से जय बाजपेई के तीनों भाई रजय, अजय और शोभित फरार हो गए हैं। नजीराबाद इंस्पेक्टर ज्ञान सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने आरोपियों के घर और करीबियों के यहां दबिश दी लेकिन एक भी आरोपी हाथ नहीं आया। सर्विलांस टीम को भी उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगाया गया है। इधर डीआईजी डॉ. प्रीतिंदर सिंह ने मामले की जांच फजलगंज इंस्पेक्टर अमित कुमार तोमर को सौंप दी है। गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए पैरवी भी आरोपी करवा रहे हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
vikas dubey bikru village jai bajpai kanpur encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: पुलिस को नहीं पता विकास दुबे के खजांची जय ने किन सरकारी जमीनों पर किया कब्जा

1 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

Bakrid 2020: वाराणसी में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था मुकम्मल, आज मनाई जा रही है बकरीद, देखें तस्वीरें

1 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
जामा मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
Agra

Eid-ul-Adha 2020: ताजनगरी में लोगों ने घरों में पढ़ी ईद की नमाज, मस्जिदों के बाहर पुलिस का पहरा

1 अगस्त 2020

लोगों ने घरों पर ही नमाज अदा की।
Gorakhpur

Bakrid 2020: गोरखपुर में तैयारियां मुकम्मल, आज मनाई जा रही है बकरीद, तस्वीरें

1 अगस्त 2020

शनि त्रयोदशी : इन उपायों से पूर्ण होंगी अभिलाषाएं
Shani triyodashi

शनि त्रयोदशी : इन उपायों से पूर्ण होंगी अभिलाषाएं
गोरखपुर में बारिश।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: झमाझम बारिश से ‘डूबा’ गोरखपुर शहर, कई इलाकों के घरों-दुकानों में घुसा पानी

1 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद पुलिस ने किया अंडे वाले का 'अपहरण', एक्शन में आई दिल्ली पुलिस

1 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जीएमएसएच-16
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: यह है चंडीगढ़ के सरकारी अस्पताल का हाल, यहां इलाज बाद में...संक्रमण पहले मिलेगा

1 अगस्त 2020

बैरियर नहीं मिले पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

अमर उजाला पड़ताल: लूट-डकैती के 24 घंटे बाद लापरवाही, बैरियर खाली पड़े...पुलिसवाले खोखे में

1 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
गांव में मिली मूर्तियां, पूजा के लिए जुटे लोग
Agra

आगराः एक और प्राचीन मूर्ति निकली, पूजा-अर्चना करने में जुटे लोग, जारी रहेगी इतिहास की खोज

1 अगस्त 2020

ई-रिक्शा चालक रितिक का फाइल फोटो
Agra

खुलासाः चादर में लपेटकर फेंका ई-रिक्शा चालक का शव, बैटरी के लिए हत्या, इन सुरागों से पकड़े कातिल

1 अगस्त 2020

शनि त्रयोदशी : इन उपायों से पूर्ण होंगी अभिलाषाएं
Shani triyodashi

शनि त्रयोदशी : इन उपायों से पूर्ण होंगी अभिलाषाएं
रक्षाबंधन, ईद की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लोग
Agra

अनलॉक-2: आखिरी दिन उमड़ी बाजारों में भीड़, सारे नियम तार-तार, करोड़ों का हुआ कारोबार

1 अगस्त 2020

केक काटकर जयंती मनाते ग्रामीण।
Varanasi

कथासम्राट मुंशी प्रेमचंद की 140 वीं जयंती पर गांव वालों ने काटा केक, साहित्य प्रेमियों ने किया नमन

1 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona News: तेजी से बढ़ रहा संक्रमण, छठे स्थान पर पहुंचा प्रयागराज, अफसरों का दावा-हालात बेकाबू नहीं

1 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में आज कोरोना के 188 नए मामले सामने आए, दो संक्रमितों की मौत

31 जुलाई 2020

नोएडा में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी
Delhi NCR

नोएडा इमारत हादसाः सामने आई बिल्डिंग गिरने की वजह, मालिक ने बरती थी लापरवाही

31 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Tehri Landslide Incidents: Mother Unconscious after seeing Three children Dead bodies
Dehradun

मौसम का कहर: मायके गई हुई थी मां, वापस आकर बच्चों की मौत का खौफनाक मंजर देख निकल पड़ी चीखें...

31 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Weather update: Girl Buried under debris and died before marriage in tehri
Dehradun

घर में चल रही थी शादी की बात, देखने आने वाला था लड़का, मौसी के घर नीलम को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत...

31 जुलाई 2020

टिहरी में हादसा
Dehradun

रक्षा बंधन से पहले तीन भाई-बहनों की मलबे में दबकर दर्दनाक मौत, घर में मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरें...

31 जुलाई 2020

खास अंगवस्त्र
Varanasi

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: काशी से पीएम मोदी के लिए भेजा गया खास अंगवस्त्र, 15 दिनों में हुई है बुनाई

31 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
Kanpur

जिस दरोगा ने तोड़ा ब्रजेश के भाई का हाथ, नहीं लिखी गई उसके खिलाफ रिपोर्ट, परिवार का आरोप दबा दी गई तहरीर

31 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे: एनसीआर में मिली विकास साथियों की आखिरी लोकेशन
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के कई खूंखार साथी अब भी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर, एनसीआर में मिली आखिरी लोकेशन

31 जुलाई 2020

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन ट्रायल
Gorakhpur

CoronaVirus Vaccine: गोरखपुर के इस अस्पताल में पहुंची कोरोना वैक्सीन, अब ट्रायल की तैयारी

31 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे का साथी जय बाजपेयी - फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited